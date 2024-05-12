Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

