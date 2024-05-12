Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

