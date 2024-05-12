Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

