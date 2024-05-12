Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

