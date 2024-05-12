Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $280.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

