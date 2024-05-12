Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,417 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

