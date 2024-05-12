Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 604 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

