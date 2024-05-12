L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $29.72 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

