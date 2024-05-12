L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $667,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.60 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

