Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.6 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.