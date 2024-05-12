Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Buys 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £684.40 ($859.80) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($18,915.58).

Vanessa Simms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($183.77).

On Monday, March 4th, Vanessa Simms purchased 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($187.84).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 668.50 ($8.40) on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.51.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

