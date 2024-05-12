Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Leafly updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Leafly Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFLY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 122,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Leafly has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

