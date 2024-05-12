Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,489 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after acquiring an additional 57,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.08.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.