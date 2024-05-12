Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $303,065,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

