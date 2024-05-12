Leerink Partnrs Comments on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.34.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

