LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.13. 86,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,967 shares of company stock valued at $14,072,324 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

