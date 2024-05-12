Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,509 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 in the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of LLYVK opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.