LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 1,406,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.99. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

