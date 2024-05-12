LightPath Technologies’ (LPTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

