LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

LPTH traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 275,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,845. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPTH shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

