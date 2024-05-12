Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.0 %

LINC stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,552.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $260,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,552.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,692 shares of company stock worth $5,858,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

