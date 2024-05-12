Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Trading Up 4.2%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 71,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 28,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Lincoln Gold Mining
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.
