Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.99.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE LEV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 756,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.12. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.