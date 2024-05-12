Litecoin Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.14 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.40 million and $12.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,190,653 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,172,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00488584 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
