Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 5.4 %

LAAC stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAAC shares. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.