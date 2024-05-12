Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas (Argentina) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 5.4 %

LAAC stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAAC shares. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

See Also

Earnings History for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.