LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Price Target Cut to $7.25

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $7.75 to $7.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:LVWR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,136. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.