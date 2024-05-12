Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

LPX opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

