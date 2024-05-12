Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.61

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.61 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.62). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 365,982 shares changing hands.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company Profile

In other news, insider Tom Walker purchased 40,000 shares of Lowland Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,286.43). 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

