Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.43.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.66. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.