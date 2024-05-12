Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 6,650 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,650 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $20,482.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,354.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $308,165.70.

On Friday, May 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $10,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04.

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $73,314.67.

Five Point Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FPH opened at $3.08 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

