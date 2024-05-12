Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,953,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

