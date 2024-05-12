Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,984 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,652,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 536,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 228.5% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.21 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,242 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

