Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.
