Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CART. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

