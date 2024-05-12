Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CART. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,576,812.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 150,544 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.