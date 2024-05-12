Marest Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.3% of Marest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.54 on Friday, hitting $796.67. The stock had a trading volume of 607,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $794.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

