Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MKL stock traded up $15.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,652.22. 29,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,655.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,502.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,450.55.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

