Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 108,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

