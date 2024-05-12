Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $117,621,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.82 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $237.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.03.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock worth $5,316,828. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

