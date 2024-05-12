Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,149,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,752,000 after buying an additional 212,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,383,000 after buying an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.60.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

