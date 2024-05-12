Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,898,214 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898,214 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a PE ratio of 26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

