Maxim Group Lowers Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Price Target to $4.50

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.
Paltalk Price Performance
Shares of PALT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Paltalk has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.19.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.
Paltalk Company Profile
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
