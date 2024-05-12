Maxim Group Lowers Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Price Target to $4.50

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

Paltalk Price Performance

Shares of PALT opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. Paltalk has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

Insider Activity at Paltalk

Paltalk Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $63,104.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,477,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 19,049 shares of company stock worth $94,631 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

