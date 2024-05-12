Maxim Group Trims Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price to $16.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 170,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,550. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of 223.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.