Maxim Group Trims Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price to $16.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LAND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 170,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,550. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of 223.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 933.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.