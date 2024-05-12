McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.6 %

MCD stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.00. 4,983,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

