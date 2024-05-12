McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

MUX stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

