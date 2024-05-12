MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,152 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $112,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,693.97. 230,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,202. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,554.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

