Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

Mercer International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.