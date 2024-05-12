Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $553.43 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.
Mercer International Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Mercer International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MERC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mercer International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.
About Mercer International
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mercer International
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.