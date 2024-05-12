Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 226.07%. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 2,807,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,608. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
