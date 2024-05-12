Merus’ (MRUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. Truist Financial began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

MRUS traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

