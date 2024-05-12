Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.24 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

